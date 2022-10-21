Son of Arturo Cuellar testifies in Weslaco bribery trial

The trial of the alleged bribery scheme tied to a Weslaco water plant continued Tuesday, with testimony from Arturo Cuellar's son, Arturo Cuellar III.

Arturo Cuellar III is the owner of Quality Ready Mix in Corpus Christi. His dad, Arturo Cuellar, is the owner of J3 Concrete in the Valley.

Arturo Cuellar III was questioned on why his father and himself, contracted lawyer John Cuellar, who is also Arturo Cuellar's cousin, to provide legal services to Quality Ready Mix.

The answer Arturo Cuellar III says they hired John Cuellar as a 'thank you' for offering free legal help to Arturo Cuellar throughout the time that he created J3 Concrete.

The judge asked Arturo Cuellar III if he had hired John Cuellar through Quality Ready Mix to provide legal services for the family, he said no.

The company nor Arturo Cuellar III provided any evidence that John Cuellar provided legal services for both companies.

Closing arguments are expected to begin by the end of the week.