Sospechoso de Balacera es Capturado en McAllen

MCALLEN- Lo buscaban por abrir fuego en una fiesta de cumpleaños infantil en donde los resultados fueron fatales.

Las autoridades continúan con la investigación.

Mire el video adjunto para la historia completa.

3 years ago Tuesday, October 16 2018 Oct 16, 2018 Tuesday, October 16, 2018 9:57:00 PM CDT October 16, 2018
