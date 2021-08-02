South Padre Island fisherman passes away after contracting flesh-eating bacteria

A popular South Padre Island fisherman died Friday after contracting a flesh-eating bacteria.

Channel 5 News previously reported that Raymond “Skipper” H. Mock, 61, contracted the deadly bacteria called vibrio. Mock had been hospitalized in the ICU since he contracted the bacteria earlier this week.

The Weslaco-based McCaleb Funeral Home announced Mock’s passing on social media.