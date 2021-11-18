Starr Co. Cemetery Preserving City's History

RIO GRANDE CITY – Efforts are underway to restore two historic cemeteries at Rio Grande City.

R.C. Salinas, a former educator, guided us through the Catholic Cemetery along 6th Street.

“The tomb of the first doctor born in South Texas, Dr. Mary Ann Headley Edgerton, is buried here,” he says.

Salinas says with special permission, repairs to headstones have also been done in hopes of making it more attractive to tourists.

KRGV’s Rick Diaz takes us through the historic site.

Watch the video above for the full story.

RELATED STORY: Rio Grande City to Restore Stories Entombed at Historic Cemetery; Part II