STC breaks ground on new education and testing center

South Texas College broke ground Monday on a building that will serve as an “accelerator” for students wanting to enter the workforce.

The STC Continuing Education and Testing Center will be located west of the college’s Pecan campus in McAllen.

“I call this unique complex the ‘accelerator,’ because this building will help get RGV residents into the workforce, quicker with its short-term programs and credentials,” STC President Ricardo J. Solis said in a statement. “The programs to be offered are high-demand careers and will contribute to our region’s upward mobility. We are redefining the value and opportunities this brings to all the citizens in our area and the meaning of higher education.”

The $9 million project includes over 20,000-square-feet of classrooms and testing center space. According to the release, there will be a total of five classrooms dedicated to high-demand courses such as English as a second language, general educational development (GED) and real estate, among other customized training for employers.

Other classrooms will support community offerings and the department’s newest massage therapy program, which is currently under development, and three computer labs to support digital literacy and workforce readiness.

The STC Continuing Education and Testing Center is set to be complete at the end of summer 2026.