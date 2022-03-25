Street in Mission renamed after WWII veteran...

The city of Mission is recognizing a 100-year-old veteran for his strong ties to the community.

A street in a Mission neighborhood has been renamed after World War II veteran Savas Sandoval Jr.

Mission Mayor Dr. Armando O'Caña says it's an effort to honor not only what he has done for his country, but also for his community.

Sandoval’s oldest daughter, Rosalina Gonzalez, says she gets emotional when she thinks about it.

“When my dad sits in front of the house, he will be able to watch the street and he will reminisce and us as children and grandchildren will remember the importance of community and the importance of giving back," Gonzalez said.

“I am very grateful for everything,” Sandoval said in Spanish. “Hopefully God will continue to bless me and hopefully we can celebrate another year.”