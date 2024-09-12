Study shows fever tick infection isn't spreading through nilgai

The parasite carried by the cattle fever tick is capable of wiping out a cattle herd. But new research shows one South Texas game animal is not showing signs it can be infected.

New research shows the nilgai, an exotic antelope species didn't develop the infection, when exposed to the babesia bovis parasite under lab conditions.

Babasia bovis is carried by species of ticks in South Texas known as the cattle fever ticks.

The research published in June fromTexas A&M AgriLlife showed the results after four nilgai calves were exposed to the parasite, observed and then euthanized. Researchers examined the brain and organs for signs of a developed infection. Researchers reported no clinical signs of an infection while observing the calves for 47 days.

"I think the results, if anything, give us one less thing to worry about," said Tammi Johnson, an assistant professor at the Uvalde AgriLife Research and Extension Center.

The results alleviate concerns that roaming nilgai in South Texas could lead to the spread of the fever tick, as well as the babesia bovis parasite. Currently, officials report no known cases of babesia bovis on the U.S. side of the border. The ticks that are able to carry the parasite, however, are present.

The impact the infection has on cattle is significantly different.

“From one infected cow, you can have potentially thousands of infected ticks that come off of that animal,” Johnson said. “With Nilgai, because they're not susceptible to infection, that cannot occur. Ticks cannot pick up the infection from a Nilgai."

John Picanso, the director of the USDA's Cattle Fever Tick program said the results were good news. However, it's unlikely to change the way the current quarantine zone is administered, he said. The program is focused on reducing tick movement, he added.