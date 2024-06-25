x

Sunday, June 23, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, highs in the 80s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

News
Sunday, June 23, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, highs...
Sunday, June 23, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 23 2024 Jun 23, 2024 Sunday, June 23, 2024 10:16:00 AM CDT June 23, 2024
Radar
7 Days