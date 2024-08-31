Suspect in custody in connection with McAllen shooting

A 37-year-old man is in custody after firing off “up to 100 rounds” at a residence, according to the McAllen Police Department.

The suspect was identified as Ponciano Garcia Jr., who has pending criminal charges in connection with the shooting, according to a Friday news release.

Police responded to reports of possible gunshots in the 300 block of Gumwood Avenue Thursday at around 11:16 p.m. Gunfire continued through 11:32 p.m. and callers assisted in tentatively identifying the residents where the gunfire was coming from, the release stated.

Through telecommunication, officers contacted the suspect — identified as Garcia Jr. — who told responding officers that the "FBI was trying to take panels off [his residence and that he was] shooting 9mm and 22 caliber [guns], was wearing tactical vest, doesn't want anyone entering his residence ...[that] only EMS can go get the injured FBI agents,” the release stated.

More gunfire was heard coming from a metal shed at the property Friday at 12:33 a.m., the news release added. Police arrived at the location and observed Garcia opening for the door and “appeared to reach for a suspected weapon,” causing a responding officer to fire at Garcia Jr. and miss him, the release stated.

Officers made entry into the shed after deploying pepper gas and placed Garcia Jr. in custody. According to the release, Garcia Jr. appeared to have an injury to his right elbow but declined medical care.

“Subsequent investigation determines at least 51 rounds, and up to 70 to 100 rounds, were fired at location,” the release stated.