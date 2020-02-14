x

Suspect who shot at officers in Alamo charged with attempted capital murder

ALAMO – The suspect in Sunday night’s officer involved shooting in Alamo is now charged.

Arturo Garza faced a judge Monday afternoon. He’s charged with four counts of criminal attempt capital murder and with evading arrest.

Authorities say he fired at officers who were chasing him.

The foot chase sparked after a convenience store clerk called police about a man with a gun. No one was hurt.

