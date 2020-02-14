1 in Custody Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Alamo
ALAMO – One person is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Alamo.
The shooting happened at around 8:00 p.m. Sunday, near the intersection of Alamo Road and 495.
Authorities tell us it started when a convenience store clerk called police about a man with a gun.
When officers arrived on scene, the person took off and allegedly shot at officers.
Officers shot back, but there were no reports of injuries.An Hidalgo County Sheriff's Deputy was in the area and was able to apprehend the suspect.
Watch the video for the full story.
