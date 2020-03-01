Suspects Plead Not Guilty in Edinburg Home Invasion Case

NEAR EDINBURG – Two suspects accused in a home invasion case are pleading not guilty.

Serbando Calderon and Oswel Rios face aggravated robbery, burglary and engaging in organized criminal activity charges. Rios has an additional count of burglary and criminal attempted capital murder.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s investigators said the teens entered a home on Monmack Road in Edinburg earlier this year.

During the robbery, the teens allegedly shot and stabbed a man inside the home.

The same group is accused of being involved in another home invasion that same month in Donna. In one of those burglaries, Rios was shot in the face by the homeowner and was hospitalized.

The men are expected back in court early next month for a pretrial.