Valley group creates second memorial to honor families of murder victims

A Rio Grande Valley group is creating a second memorial to honor murder victims. The local group is called Rio Grande Valley Family and Friends of Murdered Children.

Nellina Garza's grief started nearly four decades ago, in 1988. That's when her father was abducted from their Edinburg home.

"The hurt remains, it doesn't matter how many years pass," Garza said.

Arnaldo Garza's body was found two months after he was abducted and 38 years later, nobody is facing charges in his death.

Garza joined a support group 10 years ago to help cope with the loss. She plans to add her dad's name to the organization's upcoming memorial.

This will be the second plaque of names created by the Rio Grande Valley Family and Friends of Murdered Children.

The first plaque was unveiled last September and now, nearly all the name plates are filled.

"For us, this is equivalent to humble, unity, remembrance and a symbol of hope," RGV Family and Friends of Murdered Children founder and CEO Robert Garcia said.

Garcia said the second memorial will look like the first. Both will be traveling memorials so the group can take them to events and help families get closure.

"Some have gotten justice, some have not gotten justice, and some are going to get justice, because they're in the process of getting justice," Garcia said.

Garza says her commitment to find answers and closure is as strong as ever.

"Justice will come and I believe that one day it will. It might take another 10 years, maybe 20, but I will find the truth," Garza said.

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