Suspects who allegedly assaulted mother and son during Mission robbery arrested

Three undocumented Mexican nationals were arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman and her teen son and stealing $20,000 in cash and jewelry from their residence in Mission, according to Mission Police Department Spokesperson Art Flores.

The robbery occurred on Friday, May 30, 2025, at the 2400 block of East 6th Street in Mission at around 10 p.m., according to Flores.

Flores said the three suspects "restrained and tied down" a mother and her 14-year-old son. They physically assaulted the victims and demanded money.

The teen boy was able to escape and seek help to save his mother, according to Flores. The three men escaped with $20,000 in cash and some jewelry.

Flores said one of the suspects, 37-year-old Jonathan Alexander Rodriguez Gaona, was arrested on Tuesday. He was charged with two counts of burglary of a habitation and one count of engaging in organized criminal activity. His bond was set at $1,350,000.

The two other suspects were found and arrested at a trailer park on the 900 block of East Sioux Road in Pharr on Friday. They are scheduled for arraignment on Saturday and are facing the same charges as Gaona. Their identities will be released at the arraignment, according to Flores.