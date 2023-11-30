x

Tax-free weekend begins Friday and ends on Sunday

Valley residents can save on back-to-school shopping as tax-free weekend begins on Friday.

The state is encouraging everyone to support all Texas businesses. 

Shoppers can save on most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks sold for less than $100.

Tax-free weekend ends on Sunday, August 13.

