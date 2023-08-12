Shoppers expected to save on school supplies as part of tax-free weekend
Valley residents can save on back-to-school shopping as tax-free weekend begins on Friday.
The state is encouraging everyone to support all Texas businesses.
Shoppers can save on most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks sold for less than $100.
Tax-free weekend ends on Sunday, August 13.
