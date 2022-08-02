Third person arrested in Edinburg kidnapping investigation

A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with a kidnapping in Edinburg, according to the police department.

Abraham Briones, 22, was charged with one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of smuggling of a person.

His bond was set at $100,000.

RELATED: Arrests made in Edinburg kidnapping investigation

Two others — Josue Eduardo Garcia-Mendoza and Stephanie Guadalupe Pena — were arrested last week on the same charges.

The three are accused of being involved with the kidnapping of a woman who was being held against her will in an Edinburg home located on the 300 block of Keystone Street.