Third person arrested in Edinburg kidnapping investigation

A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with a kidnapping in Edinburg, according to the police department. 

Abraham Briones, 22, was charged with one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of smuggling of a person. 

His bond was set at $100,000. 

Two others  Josue Eduardo Garcia-Mendoza and Stephanie Guadalupe Pena   were arrested last week on the same charges. 

The three are accused of being involved with the kidnapping of a woman who was being held against her will in an Edinburg home located on the 300 block of Keystone Street. 

2 weeks ago Tuesday, July 12 2022 Jul 12, 2022 Tuesday, July 12, 2022 8:52:00 AM CDT July 12, 2022
