Third person arrested in Edinburg kidnapping investigation
A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with a kidnapping in Edinburg, according to the police department.
Abraham Briones, 22, was charged with one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of smuggling of a person.
His bond was set at $100,000.
Two others — Josue Eduardo Garcia-Mendoza and Stephanie Guadalupe Pena — were arrested last week on the same charges.
The three are accused of being involved with the kidnapping of a woman who was being held against her will in an Edinburg home located on the 300 block of Keystone Street.
