Three teens facing charges in connection with Mission park vandalism

Three teens are facing charges for vandalizing a Mission park over the weekend.

One of the teens was identified as 17-year-old Sebastian Marroquín. He was arrested alongside two 13-year-old juveniles.

A mother says the vandalism is causing safety concerns, and she hopes her young children aren't around when the vandals hit.

"I believe that we do need cameras, that would make us feel safer," Vanessa said.

For Vanessa, safety is of utmost importance for her and her child. They've been to Lions Park several times, but after news of vandalism over the weekend, she says she wants police to do more.

Mission police say the vandalism happened on Sunday. A paper towel dispenser was on the floor after being ripped from the wall, and a mirror and other items were broken. The total cost of damages is more than $1,000.

Mission police credit a witness for helping officers make an arrest the same day the vandalism happened.

"There was a witness there, and they pinpointed some juveniles that were in the area. The officers made contact with them and were able to make three arrests," Mission Police Department Public Information Officer Art Flores said.

Mission police say they hope these arrests serve as a warning for teens and adults visiting parks over the summer.

"It's not their property," Flores said.

In March, Mission police were awarded a grant totaling $40,000 to add emergency towers at several parks, including Lions. Those towers are still not up.

"We are working on that," Flores said. "It's a process, we do need to wait."

In the meantime, police will be ramping up their presence at city parks and the city is working on making repairs to the restrooms.

