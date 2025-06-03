Three time NBA Champ and Former Spur Danny Green back in the valley hosting a youth camp
Three-time NBA champion and former San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green hosted a youth clinic in the Valley for the first time since 2018.
The campers started off the day with warms ups, dribbling and shooting skills.
"We try to teach them things that they can carry over in other phases of life. Obviously learning the fundamentals of basketball but the things that can translate to other work spaces. Doing things the right way, working hard, using your resources and putting the hours into whatever it is that you want to do," said Green.
The camp ended with a Q&A session, as well as pictures and autographs for the campers in attendance.
