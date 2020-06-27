Travelers Facing Misconception: Toll Road Cost Accounts

LAGUNA VISTA – Hundreds of people who travel in and out of the state face a common misconception regarding toll road accounts.

“I was under the impression. I can go on any highway in Texas and I will be billed for it… For one company,” explains traveler Philip Scott.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS helped him to sort through his statements and found he has four open accounts through TxTag.

KRGV’s Christian Colón spoke with a representative of TxTag and learned you can have multiple tags under one account.

“There are many toll authorities across the state… In North Texas for the Dallas area, one in Harris County... There are several so you are going to get multiple bills,” explains representative Veronica Beyer.

She explains they work on any of the toll roads in the state.

Watch the video above for the full story.