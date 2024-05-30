Trial date set for man accused in Freemason murder

A new trial date is now set for the man accused in a McAllen murder.

Julio Diaz was in court Monday for a pre-trial hearing. He's charged in connection with the shooting death of Robert Wise.

The shooting happened outside the McAllen Mason Lodge last summer. Despite challenges from his lawyer, Diaz was recently declared competent to stand trial.

Diaz's trial is set for August 19.