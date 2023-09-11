Two a Day Tour: Donna North
DONNA, TEXAS --
Donna North is a young program... and this year marks the tenth anniversary of its inception. Head Coach Juan Cuevas has been turning things around since he took the lead role in 2020. He's feeling confident heading into this season.
Watch the video above to hear from Coach Cuevas and his players on how they're preparing for the season:
