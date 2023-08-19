Two a Day Tour: Donna North
DONNA, TEXAS --
Donna North is a young program... and this year marks the tenth anniversary of its inception. Head Coach Juan Cuevas has been turning things around since he took the lead role in 2020. He's feeling confident heading into this season.
Watch the video above to hear from Coach Cuevas and his players on how they're preparing for the season:
More News
News Video
-
Alamo fire chief: Popping airbags may have caused fire at Alamo Recycling...
-
Consumer Reports: Choose the right roadside assistance coverage
-
CBP invests $1.75M to study impact of border wall on wildlife
-
La Joya ISD Board of Managers applications being evaluated
-
Suspect in two Harlingen homicides due in court next week