Two-A-Day Tour: Edinburg North Cougars
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg North won a District 31-6A title last season snapping a 21-year title drought. After a disappointing bi-district round loss to Los Fresnos, this year's Cougars squad is ready to for an even deeper run.
With 30 returning lettermen, Edinburg North likes their chances at winning back-to-back district titles
