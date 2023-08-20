Two-A-Day Tour: Roma Gladiators
ROMA, Texas -- The Roma Gladiators have the second most returning lettermen this season, including a few All-State selections.
The Gladiators, who've never won a district title in the school's 33-year-history, think this could be their year.
