Two suspects arrested in connection with Raymondville stabbing

The Raymondville Police Department arrested two suspects accused of stabbing a 50-year-old man Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred on West San Francisco Avenue. Authorities said the victim was able to walk across the street where he spotted workers, who then called 911.

The victim underwent surgery at Valley Baptist Medical Center; his condition is currently unknown.

Raymondville police say two suspects were found at a home on the outskirts of town and were both arrested.

Their names and ages have yet to be released.