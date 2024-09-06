U.S. Lifeguard Association holding competition at South Padre Island
Related Story
The annual United States Lifeguard Association life-saving competition is taking place at South Padre Island.
The competition brings together lifeguards from all over the country with the goal of advancing to represent America in the worldwide competition.
"The importance of USLA nationals means everything to the competitors that are here, and it drives these lifeguards to be better at their jobs, it drives comradery, it brings us together as a community," USLA Vice President Tom Gill said.
The championships continue on Thursday and wraps up Friday.
News
The annual United States Lifeguard Association life-saving competition is taking place at South Padre Island. The competition brings together... More >>
News Video
-
Monte Alto ISD superintendent remains in place following school board meeting
-
Police: Mission High School student arrested after making bomb threat
-
San Benito police seeking person of interest in burglary investigation
-
McAllen man warning residents of phone scam
-
Cyclist continues to recover following hit-and-run crash in Edinburg