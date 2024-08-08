U.S. Lifeguard Association holding competition at South Padre Island

The annual United States Lifeguard Association life-saving competition is taking place at South Padre Island.

The competition brings together lifeguards from all over the country with the goal of advancing to represent America in the worldwide competition.

"The importance of USLA nationals means everything to the competitors that are here, and it drives these lifeguards to be better at their jobs, it drives comradery, it brings us together as a community," USLA Vice President Tom Gill said.

The championships continue on Thursday and wraps up Friday.