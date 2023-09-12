U.S. Marine veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Brownsville

U.S. Marine veteran Corporal William "Bill" Morgenroth celebrated a big milestone with family and friends.

He celebrated his 100th birthday from his home in Brownsville.

Morgenroth grew up in the Chicago area, where he was drafted.

After the war, he returned home to raise three daughters and a son. He's called the Valley home for the last 40 years.

Morgenroth attained the rank of corporal while in service. He ended service in 1946 as a private first class, when he was honorably discharged.

Watch the video above for the full story, or the YouTube video below for the full interview with Morgenroth.