x

U.S. Marine veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Brownsville

5 hours 31 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, September 09 2023 Sep 9, 2023 September 09, 2023 1:16 PM September 09, 2023 in News - Local
By: Christian Von Preysing

U.S. Marine veteran Corporal William "Bill" Morgenroth celebrated a big milestone with family and friends, his 100th birthday.

Morgenroth was drafted in 1944 to a demolitions unit. He joined the 5th Marine Division and fought in Iwo Jima for a month before being injured by artillery.

He came home to Brownsville, where he raised three daughters and one son.

Watch the video above for the full story, or the YouTube video below for the full interview with Morganroth.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days