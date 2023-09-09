U.S. Marine veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Brownsville
U.S. Marine veteran Corporal William "Bill" Morgenroth celebrated a big milestone with family and friends, his 100th birthday.
Morgenroth was drafted in 1944 to a demolitions unit. He joined the 5th Marine Division and fought in Iwo Jima for a month before being injured by artillery.
He came home to Brownsville, where he raised three daughters and one son.
Watch the video above for the full story, or the YouTube video below for the full interview with Morganroth.
