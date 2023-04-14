Upgrades Currently Being Made to KRGV Website

WESLACO – Our new website is up and running and changes are currently being made to maximize its ability.

KRGV’s John Paul Barajas sat down with our general manager, John Kittleman, to talk about these upgrades.

"People like to have content on whatever device that they prefer. They want to have it beautiful. They want to have it easy. They want to have it quick and that's what we are trying to achieve," he says.

Our new website comes with the ability to use Chromecast for our newscasts on your smart TV’s.

Next year, we’ll be live-streaming the entire newscast.

