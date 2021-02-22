US Consulate in Nuevo Laredo Issues Security Alert Due to Overnight Gun Battles

NUEVO LAREDO – The U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo issued a security alert after reports of overnight gunfights throughout the city.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar wrote on Facebook that “intensive shootings” between cartel members and Tamaulipas state police have taken place for the past several hours.

Cuellar asked people to avoid the area.

Local media in the Laredo area have reported several cartel members were killed.

This story is still developing.