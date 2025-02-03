USS John F. Kennedy arrives in Brownsville to be dismantled

A former aircraft carrier arrived at the Port of Brownsville on Sunday to be dismantled.

Built in 1968, the USS John F. Kennedy arrived Sunday at around noon. It departed from Philadelphia on Jan. 15.

READ MORE: Former USS John F. Kennedy heading to Brownsville for its final journey

The vessel, known as the “Big John” had 18 deployments where it tracked the Soviet Navy during the Cold War and carried thousands of people.

In 2004, the war in Iraq drew the crew to the Persian Gulf where they ran aircraft in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The aircraft carrier was decommissioned in 2007.