Former USS John F. Kennedy heading to Brownsville for its final journey

After spending decades at sea, one of the United States’ most prized aircraft carriers will soon arrive to the Port of Brownsville to be dismantled.

Built in 1968, the USS John F. Kennedy departed from Philadelphia on Jan. 15 for its final voyage.

Retired Petty Officer 1st Class Alfredo A. Cavazos Jr. from Brownsville spent his last three years of service aboard the "Big John" as many call it.

“[A] floating city, definitely,” Cavazos said. “If I could do another 20 I would. I just had so much fun and I loved it. It was just exciting."

Cavazos retired in 2006. The USS JFK was decommissioned the year after.

The Big John had 18 deployments where it tracked the Soviet Navy during the Cold War and carried thousands of people.

In 2004, the war in Iraq drew the crew to the Persian Gulf where they ran aircraft in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Cavazos worked in “supply" and helped the ship's flight crew keep flying those missions to support the heavy fighting in Fallujah.

In the coming days, that history will draw to a close.

“It was exciting but it's sad at the same time,” Cavazos said. “The camaraderie on the ship, its part of your soul to me, and it's sad that it's coming to its final resting point here at the Port of Brownsville."

Cavazos said his "floating city" carried thousands of people, and many friends who have since gone their separate ways. He doesn't know of anyone else here at home who served on the USS JFK.

“I'm going to cherish this last ship and my friends that, I don't know where they went, but they're out there,” Cavazos said. “They would understand being a sailor, we're just a family. A second family."

The U.S. Navy said they’re not disclosing the arrival date of the USS John F. Kennedy due to "operational security."

