UTRGV men's basketball player in Maui as deadly wildfires break out
Related Story
A UTRGV men’s basketball player was among those who were evacuated due to a major wildfire that’s killed 53 people in Maui, Hawaii.
“Our resort that we stayed at [was] probably two miles from it… and so we actually had to evacuate,” Isaiah Barganier said. “It was definitely a hectic situation."
RELATED STORY: What's driving Maui's devastating fires, and how climate change is fueling those conditions
Barganier said that he and his family volunteered to help those affected by the fires.
“We had a rental car, so we were going around giving out snacks and stuff like that, just kind of being volunteers,” Barganier said.
Barganier is now staying in Honolulu and says he expects to be back in the Rio Grande Valley on Aug. 25.
News
A UTRGV men’s basketball player was among those who were evacuated due to a major wildfire that’s killed 53 people... More >>
News Video
-
Man arrested on illegal dumping charges was hired to throw trash away
-
Period products, diapers, baby bottles are now tax free in Texas
-
Willacy County sheriff hopes new state law will provide pay raises for...
-
Cameron and Hidalgo counties continue to report increase in Covid-19 cases
-
Woman grieves loss of mother found dead in Mission home