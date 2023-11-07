UTRGV students encouraged to enroll for meals at university food pantry

More and more University of Texas Rio Grande Valley students are turning to the RGV Food Bank for their meals.

The UTRGV Food Pantry, which is in partnership with the RGV Food Bank, says they've seen a 50 percent increase and are now serving up to 100 students a week compared to last year's numbers, which saw only 40 students a week.

"They are able to save their funds that they have, the money that they do have, and maybe use that for gas or books or anything else to help support them, and they can save a little bit of money and come over here to the food pantry," UTRGV Student Support Program Manager Jodie Dominguez said.

Students can enroll online, fill out an order form and pick up food twice a week on either Edinburg or Brownsville campus. Financial documentation is not required.

For more information, or to enroll, click here.