UTRGV works to prevent spread of vector borne disease in the Valley

A non-profit group is teaming up with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley to help prevent the spread of vector borne diseases which spread by insects.

A week into hurricane season, Elvia Alcalar is being proactive.

She's one of the ambassadors that attended a vector-borne disease training event hosted by the South Texas Promotora Association.

UTRGV researchers were brought in to train and teach the STPA ambassadors about vector-borne diseases. The goal is to have the ambassadors go out into local colonias and spread awareness about how to prevent infectious diseases spread by insects like mosquitoes.

"Because they go to different places, they are the ambassadors that talk to our communities about the importance and how to prevent to keep ourselves healthy," UTRGV Biology professor Dr. Teresa Patricia Feria-Arroyo said.

Vector borne diseases can be deadly; they include West Nile Virus, Dengue Fever, Malaria and more. They can be carried by mosquitoes, ticks, fleas and kissing bugs.

That's why preventative work around the house should start now.

Some things to do include, avoid leaving any objects in your yard that collect standing water like buckets or old tires, even a water bottle lid can create a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Feria-Arroyo says she and her team are using artificial intelligence to help improve studies on infectious diseases across the Rio Grande Valley.

"We are building maps of risk, outbreaks using artificial intelligence to build this map and information," Feria-Arroyo said.

She hopes the community does their part in preventing the spread of dangerous diseases.