Valley airports cancel, delay flights due to severe weather

Weather-related flight delays and cancellations were seen in airports across the Rio Grande Valley. 

Valley International Airport in Harlingen saw eight flight cancellations and five flight delays on Thursday. 

McAllen International Airport saw more flight cancellations; 12 flights were scrapped. 

Airport officials say if you're flying out of the Valley during this cold snap, you could encounter a problem with a connecting flight. 

