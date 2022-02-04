Valley airports cancel, delay flights due to severe weather
Weather-related flight delays and cancelations were seen in airports across the Rio Grande Valley.
Valley International Airport in Harlingen saw eight flight cancelations and five flight delays on Thursday.
McAllen International Airport saw more flight cancelations; 12 flights were scrapped.
Airport officials say if you're flying out of the Valley during this cold snap, you could encounter a problem with a connecting flight.
