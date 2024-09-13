Valley Baptist Harlingen seeing increase in NICU admissions

Jeanette Trevino's newborn son has so far spent five days in the neonatal intensive care unit at Valley Baptist Health System in Harlingen.

Her son has pneumonia and some heart complications.

“I was scared, but I knew he was going to have a good team because this is my second time having a baby here in the NICU," Trevino said.

Trevino's son is one of the 250 total NICU admissions seen at Valley Baptist this year.

In 2023, Valley Baptist said they saw about 340 total NICU admissions.

"Somehow, we are seeing a lot of preterm deliveries, there's so many reasons why we are seeing all those,” Valley Baptist NICU Medical Director Dr. Syed Shah said.

Dr. Shah says some of those reasons could be from genetic predisposition, environmental factors, and other underlying health factors. That's why Shah says it’s important for expecting moms to take care of themselves and stay up to date with their appointments throughout their pregnancy.

“Do proper exercise, proper diet, when you're pregnant that's even more important …” Shah said.

Trevino says she's thankful for the resources Valley Baptist NICU offers to help keep her child safe.

“We're taking it day by day, but he's progressing with the medications and doctors he has, he has great care,” Trevino said.

