Valley Community Pays Their Respect to Fallen State Trooper

EDINBURG – The rain is not keeping anyone away from honoring the Rio Grande Valley fallen state trooper Thursday.

Hundreds of people paid their respects throughout the day.

Different law enforcement agencies from across the Valley also paying their respects to Trooper Moises Sanchez.

On Sanchez’s unit, a black ribbon reads, “Rest easy, brother. We’ll take it from here.”

His casket draped in the Texas flag and behind the casket, a fallen officer memorial.

Texas Highway Patrol Honor Guard stood watch over their fallen brother, in true state trooper fashion.

Watch the video above for the full story.