Valley customers lose power after truck hits utility pole in Pharr-McAllen area
Some Valley residents in the Pharr-McAllen area near east Jackson may have experienced a power outage Monday night.
AEP says a truck hit a utility pole and brought down some power lines in the area.
The power was out for about 15,000 customers.
The outage affected the Walmart off of Jackson and the expressway.
