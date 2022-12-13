Valley customers lose power after truck hits utility pole in Pharr-McAllen area
Some Valley residents in the Pharr-McAllen area near east Jackson may have experienced a power outage Monday night.
AEP says a truck hit a utility pole and brought down some power lines in the area.
The power was out for about 15,000 customers.
The outage affected the Walmart off of Jackson and the expressway.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County reports 544 new cases of COVID-19
-
Hidalgo County reports one confirmed case of Mpox
-
Puppies help students de-stress for finals week at Texas A&M University Higher...
-
US Postal Service asking community to participate in Operation Santa
-
City of Santa Rosa to host free food distribution for residents