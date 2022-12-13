x

Valley customers lose power after truck hits utility pole in Pharr-McAllen area

Some Valley residents in the Pharr-McAllen area near east Jackson may have experienced a power outage Monday night.

AEP says a truck hit a utility pole and brought down some power lines in the area.

The power was out for about 15,000 customers. 

The outage affected the Walmart off of Jackson and the expressway. 

