Valley high school, college students encouraged to compete in design contest

The city of McAllen is asking Valley students to use their engineering skills to come up with a design for a home in the Las Palmas Historic District.

The city is hoping the contest will encourage students to understand historic preservation.

The contest is open to high school and college students only, but they can be from anywhere in the Valley.

Students not only have to draw up floor plans, but they have to try to make it fit in with the properties around the area.

The design area shouldn't be larger than 1,200 sq. ft. and needs to apply to the city’s zoning ordinances.

For the hard work, first, second, and third-place winners get a prize.

