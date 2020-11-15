Valley Made, Local Strong: JJ's Party House
Related Story
When the coronavirus pandemic struck the Rio Grande Valley, health experts warned that large gatherings posed a risk to public health.
JJ's Party House in McAllen quickly adapted.
It still sells all the essentials — balloons, costumes and party supplies — but owner Oralia Karam now caters to drive-by parties and small, household celebrations.
"We anticipate that Christmas and New Year's will be big for us because I think all the parties are going to be at home," Karam said.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
When the coronavirus pandemic struck the Rio Grande Valley, health experts warned that large gatherings posed a risk to public... More >>
News Video
-
Friends of RGV Reef sink old shrimp boat as part of habitat-building...
-
South Padre Island, Peñitas host recycling events
-
25-year-old man shot to death in La Villa, investigation underway
-
Police: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized after 'negative reaction to drugs' at downtown...
-
As the number of COVID-19 infections in Texas hits 1 million, vaccine...