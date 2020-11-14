Valley Made, Local Strong: JJ's Party House
When the coronavirus pandemic struck the Rio Grande Valley, health experts warned that large gatherings posed a risk to public health.
JJ's Party House in McAllen quickly adapted.
It still sells all the essentials — balloons, costumes and party supplies — but owner Oralia Karam now caters to drive-by parties and small, household celebrations.
"We anticipate that Christmas and New Year's will be big for us because I think all the parties are going to be at home," Karam said.
Watch the video for the full story.
