Valley Made, Local Strong: McAllen Stained Glass

What started as a hobby close to 25 years ago quickly turned into a growing business.

You can find anything in this shop from bowls to custom gifts. If they don't have it, they can help you make it.

Some of their work can be seen around the city like at the McAllen Library.

From the most colorful pieces to the simplest items, McAllen Stained Glass is helping keep the art district and creativity alive in the Rio Grande Valley.

1 day ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 10:23:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020
