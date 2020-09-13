Valley Made, Local Strong: McAllen Stained Glass
What started as a hobby close to 25 years ago quickly turned into a growing business.
You can find anything in this shop from bowls to custom gifts. If they don't have it, they can help you make it.
Some of their work can be seen around the city like at the McAllen Library.
From the most colorful pieces to the simplest items, McAllen Stained Glass is helping keep the art district and creativity alive in the Rio Grande Valley.
Watch the video for the full story.
