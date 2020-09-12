Valley Made, Local Strong: McAllen Stained Glass

What started as a hobby close to 25 years ago quickly turned into a growing business.

You can find anything in this shop from bowls to custom gifts and if they don't have it, they can help

you make it.

Some of their work can be seen around the city like at the McAllen Library

From the most colorful pieces to the simplest item, McAllen Stained Glass is helping keep the art

district and creativity alive in the Rio Grande Valley.

Watch the video for the full story.