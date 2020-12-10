Valley Made, Local Strong: Sweet Temptations
Sweet Temptations is a McAllen staple.
Founded in 1987, the business is currently owned by Marty and JP Lipscomb.
It offers a wide array of homemade favorites, ranging from pancakes and waffles to fish and seafood.
The bread is always baked fresh — ready for sandwiches at lunch, toast the next morning and croutons after that.
Watch the video for the full story.
