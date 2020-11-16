x

Valley Made, Local Strong: Sweet Temptations

Monday, November 16 2020
By: Cecilia Gutierrez

Sweet Temptations is a McAllen staple.

Founded in 1987, the business is currently owned by Marty and JP Lipscomb.

It offers a wide array of homemade favorites, ranging from pancakes and waffles to fish and seafood.

The bread is always baked fresh — ready for sandwiches at lunch, toast the next morning and croutons after that.

Watch the video for the full story.

